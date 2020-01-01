Nigerians Fume As ‘Sick’ Fayose Party Abroad While On ‘Medical Trip’

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their displeasure over photos and videos of former governor, Ayo Fayose having a good time while supposedly on a medical trip abroad.

The former governor, who is being prosecuted for corruption charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), had taken permission from a federal high court to go abroad for medical treatment.

However, Fayose had caused tongues wagging, after a video of him dancing Salsa on a cruise ship and photos of him relaxing at an unknown beach hit the web.

Reacting, many Nigerians speaking via Twitter accused the former governor of playing a fast one on the judiciary.

See some reactions below

Here is Ayodele Fayose, a man standing trial for fraud and embezzlement of state funds as charged by the ⁦@officialEFCC⁩ but was granted permission to travel abroad by a Nigerian judge because he was “critically” ill. See him lying on hospital bed, barely breathing. pic.twitter.com/K4CMSjAcTF — Field Marshal The Godfather (@Ayourb) January 1, 2020

Just imagine! Just see how this LOOTERS do whatever they like & still get away with it! Sad! Thief @ayofayose telling 🇳🇬Govt that he's bigger than the law! This criminal MUST be forced back to🇳🇬 This madness from ayo fayose can never happen in any other part of the world! https://t.co/vVMwatHKZu — 🇳🇬GeneralAPC🇿🇦 (@nwaEleberi) January 1, 2020

Ayo Fayose is currently undergoing his medical treatment abroad as approved by the court. As you can see, he's on emergency life marine support machine, receiving pints of blood and drips with the most experienced doctors around him. pic.twitter.com/vawblAky9G — SME Media (@media_sme) January 1, 2020

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, is really very sick and receiving medical treatment at this beach. Please pray for him. 😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/7RHH0wxisl — Olusegun Iselaiye (@iotama22) January 1, 2020

Former Gov of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, is now in Intensive Care Dance Unit receiving serious treatment. Pls pray for him. pic.twitter.com/aUZ5QcloX0 — Olusegun Iselaiye (@iotama22) January 1, 2020

Fayose: While I am not against personal enjoyment, but I see beyond this and why our politicians alway put themselves first before the citizens. The fear of the future, the fear of going back into nothing, the fear of the unknown, the fear of going back to zero after all. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/25H5MnZLxr — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) January 1, 2020

If fayose can be allowed to go for medical check abroad.Our poor prisoners in Jail should also be entitled to such benefits, afterall the Rule of Law is not applicable only to a priviledge few. Bail to the rich, bail to the poor. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. — General Kris (@krisifesi) January 1, 2020