Nigerians Fume As ‘Sick’ Fayose Party Abroad While On ‘Medical Trip’

by Verity Awala
Fayose
Ayo Fayose

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their displeasure over photos and videos of former governor, Ayo Fayose having a good time while supposedly on a medical trip abroad.

The former governor, who is being prosecuted for corruption charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), had taken permission from a federal high court to go abroad for medical treatment.

However, Fayose had caused tongues wagging, after a video of him dancing Salsa on a cruise ship and photos of him relaxing at an unknown beach hit the web.

Reacting, many Nigerians speaking via Twitter accused the former governor of playing a fast one on the judiciary.

Read Also: Fayose begs judge to grant him permission to travel abroad for treatment

See some reactions below

 

 

