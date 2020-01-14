Nigerians Hail Father Mbaka After S’ Court Sacks Emeka Ihedioha As Imo Governor

Nigerians have hailed Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka after the Supreme court sacked of the Governor of Imo State Emeka Ihedioha.

Recall that some days ago, Director of Adoration expressed that Hope Uzodinma will take over the reign in Imo State and sacking of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state must come to pass.

The sack of Ihedioha today has confirmed the Prophecy of Mbaka. And Nigerians have hailed the clergyman following the ruling of the supreme court.

See reactions below:

I throwey salute for Father Mbaka pic.twitter.com/H52VyVuDyP — Major General Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) January 14, 2020

Rev father Mbaka prophesy when he said the candidate APC Buhari will defeat Goodluck PDP candidate in 2015, it came to past, now again he foreseen this Supreme Court judgment, that man is Real. Catholic family are lucky to have him as a priest — Walter Amayanvbo (@Eddywalter) January 14, 2020

After Father Mbaka’s prophecy on Hope Uzodinma came to pass Adoration ministries on Sunday be like: pic.twitter.com/lBasxDS4K5 — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Cutewalterr) January 14, 2020

Rev Father Mbaka don win again o o. Hope Declared winner. pic.twitter.com/sAI6M57fvM — Major General Anthony Eberonwu (@AEberonwu) January 14, 2020