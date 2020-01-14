Nigerians Hail Father Mbaka After S’ Court Sacks Emeka Ihedioha As Imo Governor

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerians have hailed Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka after the Supreme court sacked of the Governor of Imo State Emeka Ihedioha.

Fr Mbaka

Recall that some days ago, Director of Adoration expressed that Hope Uzodinma will take over the reign in Imo State and sacking of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state must come to pass.

Also Read: 2020 Prophecy: Hope Uzodimma Will Take Over Imo State – Father Mbaka

The sack of Ihedioha today has confirmed the Prophecy of Mbaka. And Nigerians have hailed the clergyman following the ruling of the supreme court.

See reactions below:

