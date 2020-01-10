Nigerians Knock Nigerian Panelists Who Didn’t Vote Oshoala As CAF Best Player

by Olayemi Oladotun

It is no longer news that Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala picked up her fourth CAF Women Best Player on Tuesday.

Asisat Oshoala
Asisat Oshoala

The revelation that five of the six Nigerians who voted didn’t pick their fellow citizen as their first choice is causing serious debate on social media.

Also Read: Asisat Oshoala Wins African Women’s Footballer Of The Year Award

While some social media users have berated the five Nigerians which included, former Super Falcons striker, Perpetua Nwkocha for voting for nominees from other countries, others are hailing them for voting according to their convictions.

See the reactions below:

Tags from the story
Asisat Oshoala, caf
