Nigerians Knock Nigerian Panelists Who Didn’t Vote Oshoala As CAF Best Player

It is no longer news that Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala picked up her fourth CAF Women Best Player on Tuesday.

The revelation that five of the six Nigerians who voted didn’t pick their fellow citizen as their first choice is causing serious debate on social media.

While some social media users have berated the five Nigerians which included, former Super Falcons striker, Perpetua Nwkocha for voting for nominees from other countries, others are hailing them for voting according to their convictions.

See the reactions below:

Asisat Oshoala won the CAF Women's Footballer of the Year award for a joint record 4 times. NONE of the 5 Nigerians (her compatriots), who could vote for the winner of the award voted for her to win the 2019 award. pic.twitter.com/XULnXI6iuj — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) January 10, 2020

Asisat Oshoala won the 2019 CAF Women's Footballer of the Year because people from OTHER countries voted for her. Her own people on the panel didn't and they are giving excuses. Would anyone from Portugal vote against Ronaldo or Messi in Argentina? This is an eye opener. — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) January 10, 2020

This story of Asisat Oshoala and Perpetua Nkwocha is all you need to learn about life How the people you look up to in life will be stabbing you in the dark SO SAD! 😢 pic.twitter.com/Q2LqNGzKKW — Big Uncle 🇳🇬 (@Usmanashafe) January 10, 2020

The lesson from Twitter per Asisat Oshoala is that nepotism is good. Soon enough, same people will complain in another instance where favouritism/nepotism is placed above fairness in making a decision. It's the zombie life. Making it up as you go along. Such a sad existence. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) January 10, 2020

I have been following threads on how Asisat Oshoala won the Women's Footballer of the Year without her compatriots voting for her. My humble question is – What exactly prompted people from OTHER countries to vote for her? What did they consider that the Nigerians overlooked? — John Aliu (@aliu_john) January 10, 2020

Why are Nigerians crying that Asisat Oshoala didn’t get enough love from Nigerian voters? I mean, if they feel another was the best, they’re well within their rights. They owe no duty to Nigeria but rather to African football — El Cerebro (@tuale__CA) January 10, 2020