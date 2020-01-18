Nigerians React As Davido, Chioma Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Nigerians have taken to different social media platforms to react to the news of Davido and Chioma unfollowing each other on Instagram.

This came after the CEO of Golden Boy, King Patrick alleged that Chioma was Peruzzi’s side chick.

This has since caused many to air their views on the couple’s relationship via different social media platforms. Recall Davido and Chioma recently welcomed their son Ifeanyi a few months ago.

Checkout some of the reactions below and share your thoughts with us via the comment section.