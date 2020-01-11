Nigerians React As JAMB Sets Aside NIN For 2020 UTME Registration

by Verity Awala
Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the decision of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, to suspend the use of National Identification Number, NIN, as a requirement for registration in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

According to JAMB, the decision also affects Direct Entry Registration for the year.

The examination body, however, noted that NIN would be a necessary requirement in the 2021 UTME and Direct Entry registrations.

The news was broken by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, at an ongoing press conference, at its head office, at Bwari, Abuja, stressing that the suspension was as a result of “technical reasons.”

He said that ongoing difficulties being faced by candidates in the NIN registration, made the NIN requirement as a precondition for the UTME and Direct Entry registrations have been set aside.

Many Nigerians who took to Twitter to react to the news, expressed mixed feelings. While some lampooned JAMB for making the NIN a registration requirement in the first place, causing candidates so much stress, others are just glad the requirement has been suspended.

