Nigerians React As Oyedepo Sacks Church Officials For Stealing Millions

by Verity Awala
David Oyedepo
David Oyedepo

Mixed reactions have trailed the decision of David Oyedepo, presiding bishop of the Winner’s Chapel, to sack some church officials for allegedly looting the church’s treasury.

Oyedepo, who during an empowerment summit organized for the church’s ordained workers on Saturday, said some “very high up officials,” including accountants, turned themselves into a network of fraudsters — the very vices they were “trusted to prevent.”

He said, “We had no choice but to dismiss them. You can imagine top church officials engaging in doubling figures and other dubious practices. After we dismissed them, we discovered more fraud. ”

“Those who should discover the fraud were the ones involved in it. One of them refused to confess until the last minute. Can you imagine accountants perpetrating fraud in the house of God?

“Don’t employ them, don’t sympathize. Whoever sympathizes with the wicked is wicked himself. Don’t sympathize with any perpetrator of fraud, otherwise, you are a partaker of the evil act.”

This statement has stirred mixed reaction from many Nigerians on Twitter, as they have taken to the platform to either bash or defend the cleric over his decision.

