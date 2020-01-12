Nigerians React As Oyedepo Sacks Church Officials For Stealing Millions

Mixed reactions have trailed the decision of David Oyedepo, presiding bishop of the Winner’s Chapel, to sack some church officials for allegedly looting the church’s treasury.

Oyedepo, who during an empowerment summit organized for the church’s ordained workers on Saturday, said some “very high up officials,” including accountants, turned themselves into a network of fraudsters — the very vices they were “trusted to prevent.”

He said, “We had no choice but to dismiss them. You can imagine top church officials engaging in doubling figures and other dubious practices. After we dismissed them, we discovered more fraud. ”

“Those who should discover the fraud were the ones involved in it. One of them refused to confess until the last minute. Can you imagine accountants perpetrating fraud in the house of God?

“Don’t employ them, don’t sympathize. Whoever sympathizes with the wicked is wicked himself. Don’t sympathize with any perpetrator of fraud, otherwise, you are a partaker of the evil act.”

This statement has stirred mixed reaction from many Nigerians on Twitter, as they have taken to the platform to either bash or defend the cleric over his decision.

See some reactions below

I see nothing wrong with Oyedepo dismissing those thieves that stole from God 🙏🏼 but asking others not to employ them is totally wrong, even God forgives who is Oyedepo not to. And besides those private Jets and luxury life style was not handed over to him directly from heaven 🚶🏼‍♂️ — Warlord (@BalogunGambari) January 12, 2020

“Don’t employ them and don’t sympathise with them. Whoever sympathises with the wicked is wicked himself.” – Bishop Oyedepo on church members who stole church money. But same person has "sympathised" with the wicked and wanted Nigerians to "employ" him. What has changed? 🤔 — Musa Ahmed (@Kempez2017) January 11, 2020

There are real prophets and there are fake prophets.. For sure. I can't say which oyedepo belongs to..

But y'all that derive joy in jumping into every pastor bant, you think you're "woke", you think you're the modern day "3wise men" all in one body. 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 — captain steam 👨🚀 (@nielo_2wit) January 12, 2020

Many People Especially The So Called "Born Again" Claim They Don't Believe In Karma But It's Clearly Playing Out To Business Man Oyedepo, When He's Dinning With Looters, Wailing & Supporting Them He Didn't Know Looting Shall Be His Portion Too, SHIOR! pic.twitter.com/YlfWqPprAG — Iké Nná (@IKENNA_____) January 12, 2020

But How Come The God Of Oyedepo That Gives Him All The Visions And Prophecies That He Always Shouts Didn't Show Him When The Officials Were Looting His Church Treasury? Is This Not A Confirmation That This Oyedepo Man Is Just A Business Man? God Cannot Allow Such To His Own! pic.twitter.com/8qp95qot0G — Iké Nná (@IKENNA_____) January 12, 2020

So a church treasury was looted and bishop oyedepo dismissed thoes that were involved, so one fool said he should have seen it in a vision before it happened…. Well he should have but he still caught them so we move 💪. — Australia visa specialist 💯 🇦🇺 (@Haryurlar1) January 12, 2020

The church officials stole millions and the pastor sacked them. Where is the forgiveness once preached and visionary of Christ Jesus advocacy? By their fruits ye shall know them, Oyedepo isn’t different from end time pastors. After una go say nah pastor matter e no concern me 😡 — Ijaw Damsel 🚣🏽‍♀️ (@Dabobelemabo) January 12, 2020