Nigerians React As Regina Daniels Makes List Of ‘Nollywood Legends’ (Photos)

by Michael Isaac
Regina Daniels
Nollywood Actress Regina

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has been slammed by Nigerians after she was listed as one of Nollywood’s legends.

It all began after Twitter users put up a question on Twitter, asking: ”who amongst these legendary actors made your childhood?”

Regina Daniels, actress and fifth wife of billionaire mogul, Ned Nwoko, was named as one of Nollywood’s legends.

Reacting, many Nigerians dragged the Twitter handle behind the poll, as they wondered what she was doing on the list.
Also on the list were Patient Ozorkwo, Ramsey Nouah, and Nkem Owoh.

