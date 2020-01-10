Nigerians React In Shock As Pete Edochie Hugs Destiny Etiko From Behind (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Destiny Eko and Pete Edochie
Destiny Eko and Pete Edochie

A new video has emerged on social media capturing the moment legendary Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie was spotted hugging actress Destiny Etiko tight from behind.

In the video, the actress who was waiting for the Nollywood legend was the first to give him a tight hug while describing him as ‘daddy.’

Reacting to the gesture, Pete then held her tight from behind.

Reacting to the video, Nigerians have said the respected actor was just tapping some free currents. What are your thoughts?

Watch the video below:

Happy Birthday sir @peteedochie

What Nigerians are saying below:

Tags from the story
Destiny Etiko, Pete Edochie
0

