Nigerians React To CEO Of FitnessCentNG Ebun Lashing Out At A Female Customer

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the viral video of Ebunoluwa, the CEO of FitnessCentNG located on the Island, lashing out at a customer.

Recall, a video surfaced online a couple of hours ago, showing Ebun calling the customer to order for being a nuisance in his gym and still feeling entitled.

Here’s the CEO @FitnessCentNG Lekki, Ebun Okunbajo.

Here's the CEO @FitnessCentNG Lekki, Ebun Okunbajo.

Apparently a customer had a complaint and took it forward to him but he didn't like the way he went about it. So he reacted as seen in the video by being dramatic, loud and close to being violent in front of other customers.

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to the video with some claiming to have encountered Ebun before now adding that he has always been a hot tempered person.