Nigerians React To CEO Of FitnessCentNG Ebun Lashing Out At A Female Customer

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the viral video of Ebunoluwa, the CEO of FitnessCentNG located on the Island, lashing out at a customer.

Recall, a video surfaced online a couple of hours ago, showing Ebun calling the customer to order for being a nuisance in his gym and still feeling entitled.

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to the video with some claiming to have encountered Ebun before now adding that he has always been a hot tempered person.

