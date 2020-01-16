Nigerians React To Pictures Of Eve Esin And A Married Colleague

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerians have expressed their displeasure over a picture of actress, Eve Esin licking the face of her married colleague, Stanley Igboanugo on set.

Nollywood stars, Eve Esin and Stanley Igboanugo
Nollywood stars, Eve Esin and Stanley Igboanugo

The actress had innocently shared the pictures via Instagram and one of them shows her giving the actor, who recently tied the knot, a peck while laying on his chest.

Esin captioned the photos:

“Set benefits sha to think this my bro man just got married a week plus ago@stanleyigboanugo7 enjoy while it last”.

While, Igboanugo wrote:

“Hey guys we are cooking this one heavily wait it’s coming your way soon. Always with my tutor a great thespian”.

However, the duo received a lot of backlash despite making it clear that the pictures are from the set of movie.

Read Also: Beyoncé Shares New Photos In Promotion Of Her IVY Park Collection (Photos)

See the reactions below:

Nigerians's reactions

Nigerians's reactions

Nigerians's reactions

 

Tags from the story
Eve Esin, Stanley Igboanugo
0

You may also like

“Yoruba Demons”: Ramsey Nouah And Damilola Adegbite Pictured In Bed On Set (See Photos)

Why I Gave My Producer A New Toyota Camry 2013 — KCee Reveals

Mercy Johnson and daughter, Purity on movie set of a new movie

Banky W Gets Warm And Comfortable With Eku Edewor

Female Singer, Essence Reveals Why It’s Been Difficult To Get Married

See the hilarious reply Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend got after asking about her ‘husband’

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma hits back at two trolls for calling her short and ugly

Tonto Dikeh Finally Shows Off Her Boyfriend

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Receives Customized Baileys Drinks From Baileys Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *