Nikki Laoye Reacts To Pastor Antwi Calling Church Instrumentalists Demanding Money Thieves

Popular gospel singer, Nikki Laoye has reacted to the statement of Pastor David Antwi that church instrumentalists asking for money are thieves.

Recall that another gospel singer, Sammie Okposo condemend Pastor Antwi for calling church instrumentalists demanding money thieves.

Also Read: Sammie Okoposo Attacks Pastor For Describing Paid Instrumentalists As Thieves

Nikki expressed her sadness over the statement of the clergy, pointing out that people who do music full time and wants to be paid should be respected.

The singer also went on to express that people who decide to play instruments for free are doing it on their volition and it doesn’t mean that is the standard for all.

See her post below: