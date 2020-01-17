Nkechi Blessings Addresses Those Saying She’s Too Old For Her Boyfriend(Photo)

by Valerie Oke
Nkechi Blessing
Nollywood Actress Nkechi Blessing

Actress Nkechi Blessing has addressed people slamming her that she is way too old for her boyfriend.

Speaking in an Instagram post, the actress shared that she is just 31 before going on to query if they think the guy is 25 or even 30.

She wrote:

“They say she’s too old for you, Egbami I am 31 me or do you think he’s 25? or even 30….Anyways have you tasted an old woman before? Hello juice yen po gan…so don’t think it…”

