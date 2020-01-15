“Nkem, I Got Your Back” – Ihedioha’s Wife Consoles Him After S/Court Loss

by Valerie Oke
Imo State Governor Ihedioha
Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Following her husband’s loss at the Supreme court, Ebere Ihedioha, wife of Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo state, has thrown her full support behind him.

Ihedioha was sacked on Tuesday by the apex court as Hope Uzodinma, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the March 9 governorship election, was declared the duly elected governor of the state.

Read Also: Imo Guber: Since The Supreme Court Is Final, We Must Accept Its Judgment – Atiku

Ebere has four children with her husband, shared a picture of herself and Ihedioha locked in a tight embrace, reaffirmed her love and support for her husband.

She wrote: “My Love, my Partner and my Friend. Nkem! #IGotYourBack,” Ebere wrote on Twitter.

0

You may also like

Onyeka Onwenu Breaks Down in Tears as She Makes Passionate Plea to the President (Watch)

Aircraft officer who killed his girlfriend to appear before court on Friday

Man Beaten To Death By In-Laws For Planning To Marry Another Wife

I will hold you responsible for any attack, Fayose tells Fulani leader

Police set to commence the investigation of alleged robbery by cop

Yahoo boy promises to give out 5 million and a car to any lady willing to become his baby mama (Photos)

Buhari

Minimum Wage: President Buhari receives report on funding

See Properties Allegedly Seized From Former Governor, Ibrahim Shema

Igodye reveals why we might be seeing Faze Alone a lot from now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *