“Nkem, I Got Your Back” – Ihedioha’s Wife Consoles Him After S/Court Loss

Following her husband’s loss at the Supreme court, Ebere Ihedioha, wife of Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo state, has thrown her full support behind him.

Ihedioha was sacked on Tuesday by the apex court as Hope Uzodinma, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the March 9 governorship election, was declared the duly elected governor of the state.

Read Also: Imo Guber: Since The Supreme Court Is Final, We Must Accept Its Judgment – Atiku

Ebere has four children with her husband, shared a picture of herself and Ihedioha locked in a tight embrace, reaffirmed her love and support for her husband.

She wrote: “My Love, my Partner and my Friend. Nkem! #IGotYourBack,” Ebere wrote on Twitter.