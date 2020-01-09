No Worker In Oyo State Will Earn Below N30,000 Minimum Wage – Makinde

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has vowed that no worker in his state would earn less than the N30 000 minimum wage when the implementation fully commences.

Speaking during the 2020 inter-religious service, he added that his administration would not pay in percentage as done by the previous administration.

His words:

“On the new minimum wage, the committee has been set up, they are working and moving towards alignment but I promise you that this administration and the workers of Oyo State are on the same page on this ongoing negotiation.

“When it is concluded, I give you the assurance that we shall stand side-by-side to announce to the whole world what we have agreed.

“Whatever we will agree upon is going to be in the interest of the workers and our state. First, our collective decision will be agreeable to everybody. Second, it will be affordable. Third, it will be sustainable.

“Before this administration came into place on May 29, the government was paying percentages as subvention to the higher institutions. Just a month before the previous administration left, they moved it to 100 percent and we have been paying it since we came in. I know that they do have an agreement in some states and will still breach the agreement. But, here, once we sign that agreement, we will pay it.

“We won’t pay in percentages and I want to also state categorically that no worker in Oyo State will earn below the national minimum wage,” Makinde said.