Noble Igwe Responds To Critics After Sharing Photos From His Community (Photos)

Popular Nigerian socialite, Noble Igwe has responded to critics who attacked him after he shared photos from his community.

The socialite shared photos that showed him at a stream with a gallon of water on his head.

Sharing the photos, he hinted that it was things as such that made him love his community.

After sharing the photos, he got criticized for promoting ‘backwardness’, especially in eastern Nigeria.

Reacting to that, he said: “I’m promoting the things I like about my community but all you care about is a borehole? Insecure people always trying to show off riches. I’d leave Lagos to show you borehole in Umuomaku.”

See Photos Here: