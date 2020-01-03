Noble Igwe Responds To Critics After Sharing Photos From His Community (Photos)

by Michael Isaac
Noble Igwe
Noble Igwe

Popular Nigerian socialite, Noble Igwe has responded to critics who attacked him after he shared photos from his community.

The socialite shared photos that showed him at a stream with a gallon of water on his head.

Sharing the photos, he hinted that it was things as such that made him love his community.

After sharing the photos, he got criticized for promoting ‘backwardness’, especially in eastern Nigeria.

READ ALSO – ‘I’m proudly Igbo’ – Noble Igwe Shares Lovely Photo With Wife, Chioma

Reacting to that, he said: “I’m promoting the things I like about my community but all you care about is a borehole? Insecure people always trying to show off riches. I’d leave Lagos to show you borehole in Umuomaku.”

See Photos Here:

Noble Igwe
Reactions To Noble Igwe’s Post
Noble Igwe
More Reactions
Noble Igwe
Reacting To The Critics
Tags from the story
Noble Igwe, Umuomaku
0

You may also like

Al Qaeda-Linked Malian Group Promises to Attack Nigeria

Nigerian Law school release result

Sniper

[Video] Undergraduate Steals From Friends, Pours Sniper In Their Food, Drink

Man Dies A Day After He Gave Out Part Of His Land As Graveyard To His Community

Read how Alhaji allegedly murdered a 200 level student

China Clamps Down on Foreigners

UN train officers in Abuja against ISIS

Secondary School Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos)

Members urges court to annul Secondus’s election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *