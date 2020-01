Award-winning Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, known as Aki is sure having the best of times.

According to reports, the actor unveiled his multi-million Naira home in Imo and has recently moved into the new mansion.

Photos show the actor’s new mansion was built in his hometown, Iluoma Uzuakoli, Bende, Abia State.

The actor, who is married to Nneoma, turned 42 recently.

See more beautiful photos of the mansion below;