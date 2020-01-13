Nollywood Actor, Walter Anga Shows Off Newly Built Mansion (Video)

Veteran Nollywood sctor, Walter Anga, took to his Instagram page to show off his new multi million naira mansion in Lagos.

The Nollywood actor has joined the list of celebrities with massive mansions in the country.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, January 12, 2020, where he shared a video of his newly built mansion. The house is located on a street named after him.

“Caption My God constantly humble me with his Blessings, Favor and now this when God almighty is your pillar,” he captioned the video

See his post below: