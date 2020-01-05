Nollywood Actress, Jennifer Omole Is Dead

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo took to her Instagram page to announce that fellow Nollywood actress, Jennifer Omole is dead.

Jennifer Omole
Jennifer Omole

The fast-rising actress cum movie producer starred in the movie “Stolen Vow” alongside Uche Ogbodo, Jibola Dabo, Daniel Lloyd and a host of other Nollywood actors.

Also Read: Nollywood Stars, Juliet Ibrahim And Uche Ogbodo Clash On Instagram

Breaking the news on social media, Uche Ogbodo pointed out that Jennifer Omole passed on Friday, 3rd of January 2020.

Still in shock of the death, Uche Ogbodo pointed out that she is really hurt with the loss of her friend.

See her post below:

Uche Ogbodo
Uche Ogbodo’s post
Tags from the story
Jennifer Omole, Uche Ogbodo
0

You may also like

I Have No Regrets Describing Fulani Herdsmen As Tsetse Flies; We Must Learn From History – Fani-Kayode

Ebonyi CAN Says No Grazing Land In Ebonyi

OMG! Man Allegedly Slits Wife’s Neck Because Her Parent Enrolled Her To Study Abroad (PHOTO)

Tafa Balogun’s Kinsmen Want Presidential Pardon for the Former IGP too

Marine Police Rescue Indian Stranded On Sea

Dino Melaye Detained At Police Medical Centre

Dino Melaye Detained At Police Medical Centre

‘Buhari In Lagos Is The Solution To The Menance Of Trailers On Eko Bridge’ – Nigerians

NSCDC Arrests Man Over Alleged Threat To Kill Father

Corruption In S’West ACN States Greater Than That By PDP – Fmr Buhari Spokesman Insists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *