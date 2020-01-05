Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo took to her Instagram page to announce that fellow Nollywood actress, Jennifer Omole is dead.

The fast-rising actress cum movie producer starred in the movie “Stolen Vow” alongside Uche Ogbodo, Jibola Dabo, Daniel Lloyd and a host of other Nollywood actors.

Also Read: Nollywood Stars, Juliet Ibrahim And Uche Ogbodo Clash On Instagram

Breaking the news on social media, Uche Ogbodo pointed out that Jennifer Omole passed on Friday, 3rd of January 2020.

Still in shock of the death, Uche Ogbodo pointed out that she is really hurt with the loss of her friend.

See her post below: