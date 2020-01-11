Nollywood Actress, Omolara Adedayo Reveals What She Did To A Colleague Who Molested Her (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Budding actress, Omolara Adedayo shared her experience where one of her colleagues tried to sexually take advantage of her while on a movie set.

Omolara Adedayo
Nollywood actress, Omolara Adedayo

During an exclusive interview, the actress said while she was asleep, she felt the hand of her colleague touching her breast and she allowed him having his way.

Adedayo went on to say she was able to get him to put his fingers in her mouth and she revenged by bitting him very hard for minutes before letting go.

Read Also: Twitter Users React As #OgunTwitterHangout Almost Turns Into Orgy

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Omolara Adedayo
0

You may also like

Mikel Obi Spends Adorable Moments With His Twin Girls At The Beachside

Mouth Odour can cause heart disease – Comedian Basketmouth

Yvonne Jegde

Actress Yvonne Jegede Explains Why She Likes Being Alone

Kate Henshaw Is A DOLL In New Photos

Phyno attends Flavour and Anna Banner’s daughter’s birthday party (Photos)

“I don’t give a frog about PSquare and their issues”- Comedian Koffi says

Ali Baba lashes man who criticised the lavish wedding of Dangote’s daughter

Renowned Nollywood Actor Teases Wife, Shares Before And Now Photos Of Her | PHOTO

What The Heck Is Tiwa Savage Doing?!?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *