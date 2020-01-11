Nollywood Actress, Omolara Adedayo Reveals What She Did To A Colleague Who Molested Her (Video)

Budding actress, Omolara Adedayo shared her experience where one of her colleagues tried to sexually take advantage of her while on a movie set.

During an exclusive interview, the actress said while she was asleep, she felt the hand of her colleague touching her breast and she allowed him having his way.

Adedayo went on to say she was able to get him to put his fingers in her mouth and she revenged by bitting him very hard for minutes before letting go.

Watch the video below: