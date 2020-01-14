Nollywood Actress Stella Damasus Loses Mother-In-Law

by Temitope Alabi
Stella Damasus, Daniel Ademinokan
Stella Damasus, Daniel Ademinokan

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus is bereaved.

The actress, who is married to actor and movie director, Daniel Ademinokan has just announced the death of her mother-in-law.

Taking to social media, Stella penned an emotional piece writing;

”So, I lost my bestie, my prayer warrior, my angel, my MOTHER IN LAW. This woman right here is the most amazing and selfless person ever. The love she had for me was just too much. I will never forget our GIST NIGHTS, our prayer time, our kitchen Chronicles, our dance moves. To say I will miss her is an understatement. I am still in the denial stages for sure because this is still too much for me right now. The only consolation I have is that I know for a fact that you are going straight to HEAVEN. NOW, you will rest. No more SICKNESS and PAIN. I LOVE YOU MAMI LULU. Till we meet again. #RIP

Tags from the story
Daniel Ademinokan, stella damasus
