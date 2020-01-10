Nollywood Actress, Toyin Abraham Shuts Down Fertility Business

Popular Nollywood actress and mum of one,Toyin Abraham has shut down her herbal business which she started around october, 2019.

Recall that the actress who had her son through a traditional herbal remedy after battling fertility issues, started the business a few months ago, to help other women with fertility issues have kids.

The traditional herbal product was being sold for N65, 000.

Well the actress has just revealed that she is closing it down due to some structural disagreement with her partners.

See her post below: