Northern Youths Oppose Newly Formed ‘Amotekun’ In Southwest

by Verity Awala
Operational vehicles of Amotekun operatives

Northern Youths Council of Nigeria, NYCN, on Thursday, have opposed the formation of ‘Operation Amotekun’ in the Southwest zone of the country.

This was made known by the National President of NYCN, Alhaji Isah Abubakar, in a statement issued in Kaduna, describing it as “unconstitutionality”.

Abubakar asked President Muhammadu Buhari, not to allow it prevail, saying ‘Amotekun’ is the military wing of the Oodua Peoples Congress in disguise.

He said, “Amotekun group in Southwest is OPC Military wing in disguise and in the same league with the proscribe IPOB. The President must not allow this unconstitutionality to prevail. ”

He added also that governors in the southwest must resist the urge to back groups like Amotekum.

He stressed further that Amotekun is a threat to peace and national security and an attempt to jeopardize Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Abubakar said the Nigerian Police, DSS and Army shouldn’t take this lightly with the governors of Southwest, while he urged the National Security Adviser to take steps that will avert the looming threat to Nigeria’s national security by Southwest governors, OPC and others.

