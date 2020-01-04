Nothing Will Make Me Remain In Party That Demolished my Father’s House: FFK To Gbemi Saraki

by Valerie Oke
Gbemisola Saraki

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation says he would never remain in a political party that ‘maliciously’ pulled down his father house.

Fani-Kayode, there are very clear indications that the comment is referring Gbemisola Saraki, a member of the All Progressives Congress(APC), who party had demolished ‘Ile Arugbo‘ built by Gbemisola’s late father, Olusola Saraki.

The statement comes barely a day after Gbemi Saraki condemned the demolition of the property built by her father, by the Kwara state government saying it is a disrespect to her — being a member of the party which is the ruling party in the state.

Read Also: It Is A Disrespect To Me As An APC Member; Gbemi Saraki Speaks On Demolition Of Family Home

Fani-Kayode while speaking via his Twitter handle on Saturday, described the late Saraki as “profoundly good man who helped and transformed the lives of many. ”

He tweeted: There is nothing in this world that will make me remain in a political party that maliciously demolished my fathers house for no just cause. Dr. Olusola Saraki was a profoundly good man who helped and transformed the lives of many. He was a great man: he did not deserve this.

https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/1213472568893685765?s=19

 

APC, femi fani kayode, Gbemisola Saraki, kwara state, ‘Ile Arugbo
