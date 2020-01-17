NYSC Skirt Agitation Is Madness – Daddy Freeze

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the recent agitation which calls for the inclusion of ‘Skirts’ in the uniform of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) kits.

OAP Daddy Freeze
OAP Daddy Freeze

In a post by the OAP on Friday, he stated that the movement is a madness.

He said; “Is this not madness?”

“Even the disciples had abandoned these old covenant Jewish laws as far back as 2000 years ago, so why glamorize your ignorance by resurrecting them now?”

He also gave some biblical references to enlighten those calling for the inclusion of skirt in the NYSC system in the name of religious right.

See his post below:

Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze’s post
