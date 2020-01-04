OAP Maria Okan Gives Life Advice To Man Crushing On Her

Media personality, Maria Okan took out time to give life advice to a man crushing on her on social media.

Maria Okan
The Instagram user, identified as Samjameslagos expressed that the OAP was his crush, and only if he had money he would have married her and be responsible for her baby.

Also Read: She Looks Just Like Olamide, Fans Tells Maria Okan As She Shares Photos Of Her Baby

Reacting to this statement of admiration, the OAP urged the man not to look down on himself, telling him he would attract the person he deserves.

See the conversation below:

Maria Okan
Conversation between follower and Maria Okan
