OAU Slashes Salary Of Lecturer Accused Of Demanding Sex From Female Student

by Michael Isaac
OAU
Motunrayo Afolayan and Olabisi Olaleye

 

Management of Obafemi Awolowo University has placed the lecturer who was alleged to have asked his student for sex to pass his course on half a salary as they look into the matter.

The decision, according to report, the university senate, said the decision was taken pending the outcome of the investigation.

It was gathered that Motunrayo Afolayan, a 400 level student in the Department of International Relations in the Faculty of Administration, failed a Diplomacy course with code IRS 305 during the 2017/2018 academic calendar while in 300 level which she alleged the lecturer purposely failed her because she refused his sexual advances.

READ ALSO – OAU Professor Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen

The University’s Spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, also confirmed the incident saying, it happened last year and immediately the matter was reported to the management, it set up a panel to investigate it.

He also confirmed that the management placed the lecturer on half a salary pending the decision of the panel.

Tags from the story
Motunrayo Afolayan, Obafemi awolowo university, Olabisi Olaleye, Sex For Grades
0

You may also like

Angela Okorie

Actress Angela Okorie Shares Her Bad Experience At Quilox Club

Whistle-Blower remanded in Prison for providing wrong information about Ike Ekweremadu

Strike will not be called off until FG implements offers – ASUU declares

Ayo Adesanya

Actress Ayo Adesanya Helps Beggar Who Asked Her For A Wheelchair

Tricycle operator slumps, dies during a fight

OMG !!! Couple confess to killing 30 persons to use as Meat Pie

EFCC accuse Maina of buying house worth $2m

Sad: Moji Olaiya’s daughter shares last moments with her mother

VP Osinbajo To Visit Zamfara On Friday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *