OAU Slashes Salary Of Lecturer Accused Of Demanding Sex From Female Student

Management of Obafemi Awolowo University has placed the lecturer who was alleged to have asked his student for sex to pass his course on half a salary as they look into the matter.

The decision, according to report, the university senate, said the decision was taken pending the outcome of the investigation.

It was gathered that Motunrayo Afolayan, a 400 level student in the Department of International Relations in the Faculty of Administration, failed a Diplomacy course with code IRS 305 during the 2017/2018 academic calendar while in 300 level which she alleged the lecturer purposely failed her because she refused his sexual advances.

The University’s Spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, also confirmed the incident saying, it happened last year and immediately the matter was reported to the management, it set up a panel to investigate it.

He also confirmed that the management placed the lecturer on half a salary pending the decision of the panel.