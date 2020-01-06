Oba Of Benin Dances ‘Shaku Shaku’ At Party (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

The 40th Oba of Benin was filmed dancing ‘Shaku Shaku’ during a children’s birthday party held at his palace.

His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare 11
His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare 11

The video which is currently circulating online captures the moment the traditional monarch got up to thrill his guests.

The king, whose full name is Eheneden Erediauwa, happily did the viral dance move in his full regalia at the children’s party to the delight of onlookers and it has got people talking.

Ewuare II was crowned the Oba of Benin on 20 October 2016, succeeding his father, Erediauwa.

Watch the interesting video below:

