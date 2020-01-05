Olayode Juliana Breaks Down In Tears As She Remembers Death Of Her Sister

by Michael Isaac
Juliana Olayode
Actress Olayode Juliana

Nollywood TV actress Olayode Juliana, has shared a video of herself encouraging her fans and followers as she talks about faith.

The actress who is popularly known for her role as ‘Toyo Baby’ in Funke Akindele’s comedy series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ also broke down as she remembered her sister’s death.

Sharing the video, she hinted that everything was in God’s control as he knows what was best for everyone.

Also, she encouraged her followers to never lose faith when things don’t go as planned in their lives.

Watch The Video Here:

