Omashola Buys Benz, Says Getting A Wife Is Next (Photo)

by Valerie Oke
Omashola
Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Omashola

2019 ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Omashola has started the new year with the acquisition of a brand new Mercedez Benz car.

The reality TV star made this disclosure via his social media handle shortly after taking delivery of the new whip.

Making the announcement by posing with the new whip, he further announced that getting a wife is the next on his list of priorities.

The Warri born celebrity escaped eviction during the finals of the reality TV only for Diane to be evicted in his place via a lucky dip from Frodd.

He wrote:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Omashola
0

