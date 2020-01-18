Politics

Only God Can Stop APC From Producing Anambra’s Next Governor: APC Chieftain

By Olayemi Oladotun

Only God Can Stop APC From Producing Anambra’s Next Governor: APC Chieftain

Anambra State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, has declared that only God can stop...
Anthony Joshua Arrives Nigeria; Meets Buhari (Photos)

Unified heavyweights champion, Anthony Joshua has arrived Nigeria where he is expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, having...
Real Madrid Opened Up 3 Points Lead At The Summit Of The League Table

Spanish powerhouse has now opened up five points provisionally lead over rival, Barcelona who sit on second following its...
Arsenal Held At Emirates By Stubborn Sheffield United

Arsenal were denied the maximum three points during their domestic league fixture at the Emirates by stubborn Sheffield United...
League Champions, Manchester City Slip Up Again In Title Race

English Premier League champions, Manchester City suffered another setback in the title defence as they were held at home...
Anambra State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, has declared that only God can stop his party from taking over in the state.

APC Flag

This statement came from the State Chairman as a reaction to the Supreme Court judgement which gave Senator Hope Uzodinma of APC victory over Hon Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Also Read: INEC Issues Hope Uzodinma Certificate Of Return (Photo)

He said the APC stood the best chance of winning the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra. Pointing out that the party has started its sensitization program in the state ahead of the election in 2021.

He also expressed that the works of the party in Imo State has given the people of Anambra reason to trust the party in Anambra state.

