Only God Can Stop APC From Producing Anambra’s Next Governor: APC Chieftain

Anambra State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, has declared that only God can stop his party from taking over in the state.

This statement came from the State Chairman as a reaction to the Supreme Court judgement which gave Senator Hope Uzodinma of APC victory over Hon Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

He said the APC stood the best chance of winning the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra. Pointing out that the party has started its sensitization program in the state ahead of the election in 2021.

He also expressed that the works of the party in Imo State has given the people of Anambra reason to trust the party in Anambra state.