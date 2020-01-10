Oprah Winfrey Denies Advising Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Step Down From Their Positions

Media personality Oprah Winfrey has denied advising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step back from their roles as senior royals.

According to Page Six, the TV icon had advised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about stepping back from the British monarchy.

Read Also: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Announce Decision To Resign As ‘Senior Royals’

Speaking on the reports, Winfrey denied her involvement in Harry and Meghan’s shocking announcement.

Via a statement to ET: “Meghan and Harry do not need my help in figuring out what’s best for them. I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family.”

Oprah who is close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is said to be working with Harry on a mental health series for Apple TV+  that will be released later this year.

