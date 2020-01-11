Osinbajo, Atiku Share Joke At Nuhu Ribadu Son’s Wedding

by Valerie Oke

Like the saying goes, in politics there are no permanent enemies only permanent interest.

The long age saying came to bear again when vice-president Yemi Osinbajo met former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

The duo among other dignitaries met at the wedding Fatiha of Mahmud Nuhu Ribadu and Amina Aliyu Ismaila, at The Al-Nur Mosque, Abuja.

From the pictures available on social media, Atiku and Osinbajo were seen laughing and sharing a joke.

It will be recalled that Atiku and Osinbajo had a back and forth over restructuring the country, in the build-up of the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party(PDP) had said he would restructure the country in six months if elected President.

See another photo

Atiku Osinbajo
Atiku And Osinbajo

 

Tags from the story
Atiku Abubakar, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu
