Osinbajo Never Had Any Discussion With Ihedioha Over Imo Guber: Aide

by Verity Awala
Laolu Akande, spokesperson to vice president Yemi Osinbajo has dismissed claims that his principal had a discussion with newly sacked Governor Ihedioha about the Imo gubernatorial case in the Supreme Court.

Osinbajo’s spokesperson said that the VP never had such discussions with Ihedioha when he(Osinbajo) visited Imo last week.

In a few tweets via his Twitter handle, Akande asked the public to disregard such fake reports outright fabrication.

He said, “I have seen reports suggesting that VP Osinbajo had a discussion with former Gov. Ihedioha about the Imo guber case in the Supreme Court when he visited Imo last week. This is false and mischievous. The VP went to Imo for a private event and no such discussions took place. ”

“Besides, it is completely out of character for the VP to discuss on-going court cases with interested parties, with insinuations of illegal and unethical conspiracies. Please ignore such fake reports wherever you may find it. Outright fabrication!”

