Outrage As Cardi B Sets To Pick A Tribe After Applying For Nigerian Citizenship

Social media has been set abuzz ever since American singer, Cardi B made it known that she is set to pick up Nigerian citizenship.

However, shortly after making the announcement, the singer has equally shared that she is set to pick up a tribe.

Since she made the comment, Nigerians have been saying her choice of country clearly shows that they are bigger than their Ghanaian counterparts.

Since she made the comment, Nigerians have been divided as regards which particular tribe she should pick.

She wrote:

Picking my tribe

Picking my tribe — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

What Nigerians are saying below:

You are igbo already — KADUNA KING🇳🇬 (@TBoywonder) January 3, 2020

Igbo: Chioma B Yoruba: Cardi Ja House: cardijat Pick a tribe cardi — KELECHI! † (@_igwilo) January 3, 2020

Benin OsaCardi — IWI_NOSA7 ♍🍦 (@GapTessy) January 3, 2020