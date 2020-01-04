Outrage As Cardi B Sets To Pick A Tribe After Applying For Nigerian Citizenship

by Eyitemi Majeed
Cardi B
American rapper, Cardi B

Social media has been set abuzz ever since American singer, Cardi B made it known that she is set to pick up Nigerian citizenship.

However, shortly after making the announcement, the singer has equally shared that she is set to pick up a tribe.

Since she made the comment, Nigerians have been saying her choice of country clearly shows that they are bigger than their Ghanaian counterparts.

Since she made the comment, Nigerians have been divided as regards which particular tribe she should pick.

She wrote:

Picking my tribe

What Nigerians are saying below:

