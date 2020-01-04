Outrage As Cardi B Sets To Pick A Tribe After Applying For Nigerian Citizenship

Social media has been set abuzz ever since American singer, Cardi B made it known that she is set to pick up Nigerian citizenship.
However, shortly after making the announcement, the singer has equally shared that she is set to pick up a tribe.
Since she made the comment, Nigerians have been saying her choice of country clearly shows that they are bigger than their Ghanaian counterparts.
Read Also: “I Can’t Wait To Go Back To The Strip Club, The Girls Were Lit” – Cardi B Recounts Her Experience In Nigeria (Video)
Since she made the comment, Nigerians have been divided as regards which particular tribe she should pick.
She wrote:
Picking my tribe
Picking my tribe
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020
What Nigerians are saying below:
You are igbo already
— KADUNA KING🇳🇬 (@TBoywonder) January 3, 2020
Igbo: Chioma B
Yoruba: Cardi Ja
House: cardijat
Pick a tribe cardi
— KELECHI! † (@_igwilo) January 3, 2020
Benin OsaCardi
— IWI_NOSA7 ♍🍦 (@GapTessy) January 3, 2020
Igbo for sure 😂
— DADDY THE BOY 🔨 (@DaddyTheBoy) January 3, 2020