Outrage As Tacha Is Accused Of Stealing Mercy’s Sound Track For Launch Of Her Clothing Line (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tacha and Mercy
Big Brother Naija’s Tacha and Mercy

Recall that controversial former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha recently announced the launch of her clothing and accessories line just like her rival, Mercy.

Well, a new video has emerged on social media claiming that the soundtrack she used for the launch of her line was stolen from Mercy’s launch.

Watch the video of both launches with their soundtracks below and give your own verdict to ascertain if the accusation is anything to go by.

Watch the video below:

