Overfamiliarity Has Made Many People Lose Favours – Omokri

Reno Omokri does not feel it is okay to be too friendly with some people as this sort of overfamiliarity can cause them to lose favours.

Taking to his IG page, the author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan wrote;

”Many people have lost favour due to overfamiliarity. Whether on social media or reality, don’t call an older person in authority by their first name unless they tell you to. You might think you are being intimate, but in reality, you irritate them. Whatever favour you might hope to get is gone forever. True story, there is a San Francisco Giants baseball player called Barry Bonds, I took my son to see him. After the game, many kids were shouting ‘Barry, sign my ball’. My son joined them. Barry walked past and ignored all of them. I leaned over to my son and said say ‘Mr. Bonds, can you please sign my ball’. My son did it, and Barry Bonds stopped, turned round and said ‘who was that?’. I pointed to my son. Barry Bonds came to him, signed his ball, removed his baseball hat and gave to my son. Good manners will open more doors than good looks or good books! I for one automatically tune out anybody that calls me Reno on social media. I skim all my comments. I only focus and read comments and DMs that are respectful to me.”