Oyedepo Fumes As Highly Placed Church Officials Steal Millions

The founder of the Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has raged as some highly-placed senior officials of the church were said to have stolen millions from the church treasury, TheNation reports.

Speaking during a recent event in his church, the respected cleric was said to have directed his church members not to offer any of the sacked former church workers another employment.

His words:

“Can you imagine accountants perpetrating fraud in the house of God?

”We had no choice but to dismiss them. You can imagine top church officials engaging in doubling figures and other dubious practices. Even after we dismissed them, we discovered more fraud.”

”Those who should discover the fraud were the ones involved in it. One of them refused to confess until the last minute. I have to tell everyone present here because I know the dismissed officials will come to you for employment.”

”Don’t employ them and don’t sympathise with them. Whoever sympathises with the wicked is wicked himself. Don’t sympathise with any perpetrator of fraud, otherwise you are a partaker of the evil act.”