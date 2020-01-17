Paris Fashion Week: Cardi B Stuns In See-Through Outfit With Offset (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Cardi B and Offset
Celebrity Couple Cardi and Offset

Popular American rapper, Cardi B has been spotted in a see-through outfit with her husband Offset.

The rapper made quite a statement as she stepped out in Paris in a sheer bodysuit over her bra and pants to support her husband Offset.

The 27-year-old rapper was in the French capital alongside her hubby Offset, as they headed to his Laundered Works Corp show during Paris Fashion Week 2020 on Thursday, January 16.

In addition to the sheer bodysuit, Cardi had on a studded face mask and a big fur coat.

Sharing a photo of her outfit, Cardi wrote: “Congrats babe on your bomb-ass fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan. I am so proud of you! From filming on two shows, recording and working on so many other things. The d**k feels better when is coming from a hard-working man?? I love you”

See Photos Here:

Cardi B
Cardi’s Post
Cardi B
More Photos

 

 

