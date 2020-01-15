Pastor Collects N36m From Woman To Solve Spiritual Problems

by Verity Awala

 

Mother Demands Justice for Son's Death
Symbol Of Justice

A cleric, Sule Shaibu, 70, and his two assistants, Wasiu Salami and Francis Akinola, were arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday for allegedly obtaining N36million from a woman to solve her ”spiritual problems”.

Shuaib, and his two aides, Salami(55) and Akinola(45) are facing three counts of conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence and fraudulent conversion.

According to the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Olalekan Adegbite, the cleric and his aides, Salami and Akinola and others at large, obtained N36million from Madam Olayinka Ishioye in 2015, with a promise to provide spiritual solutions.

Read Also: Nigerian Pastor, Wife Found Guilty Of Multiple Rapes Against Children In UK

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened Section 383, and punishable under sections 390 (9), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate S.A. Adesina admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N4million with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate also held that the sureties must be blood relations, while the second sureties must be a Federal Civil Servant not below GL12 and adjourned the case until Feb.3, for hearing.

Tags from the story
Francis Akinola, Iyaganku Magistrates’ court, Sule Shaibu, Wasiu Salami
0

You may also like

Police Confirms Aluu4 Were Set Up

Fire Guts Kano GSM Market

El-Rufai Alerts The Public Over Scam E-mail Soliciting Funds In His Name

Appeal Court Strikes Out Case Against Taraba Governor

Soldiers Lament Non-Payment Of Salaries

Fake ICT Experts Deceiving Politicians They Can Compromise INEC’s Card Readers – Edo REC

Kano Bomb Blast: Northerners Seek Refuge At Security Formations In Onitsha

Kwara Teachers Embark On Strike Over Non-payment Of Salary For Four Months

FG, Kaduna To Ramp Up Groundnut Production To Diversify Economy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *