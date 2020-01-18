Pastor Mike Bamiloye Becomes Grandfather (Photo)

Popular Nigerian pastor, filmmaker and director of Christian films, Mike Bamiloye has now become a grandfather.

Pastor Mike is, however, popular known for his Mount Zion Ministries movies and his controversial statements.

Announcing the safe arrival of the baby, his daughter in-law shared a photo of the baby and her husband as she gave thanks to God.

Recall that it’s was last year when Information Nigeria shared photos from his son’s wedding and now God has blessed them with a baby girl.

See Photo Here: