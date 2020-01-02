Pastors Need To Stop Giving New Year Predictions, Many Never Come To Pass – Omokri

Social media critic, Reno Omokri, has shared his thoughts on pastors and their new year predictions.

According to Omokri, this needs to stop as it undermines the faith of believers and many of the predictions do not come to pass.

He tweeted: “I really wish pastors would stop giving New Year predictions. Many of them don’t come true. And many of those that do come true are so vague they could have referred to anyone. It undermines believers’ faith and, frankly are not necessary.”

With the new year just starting, Pastor Adeboye, Pastor Oyedepo and a few others have already released 2020’s prophesies.