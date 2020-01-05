Paul Okoye Shows Off Vocal Talent In Preparation For Concert In Mauritius (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, Popularly known as RudeBoy has showed off his vocal talent in soundcheck rehearsals.

He has continued to show how talented he is and just how creative he can be as he was spotted singing and giving it his best even though it was just a rehearsal.

In the video shared, Paul was spotted singing passionately to an empty audience in preparation for a concert in Mauritius.

Recall that there have been debates as to which of the ‘Okoye brothers’ is more talented, this may just be a point for Paul.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B651_jzH15a/?igshid=xrxzy50lvn5h