Paul Okoye Warns Motivational Speakers To Stay Away From Him In 2020

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known Rudeboy has in a recent social media post, revealed he has had enough of motivational speakers and wants nothing to do with them in the new year.

The singer who seemed to be worried about how motivational speakers go about their daily activities took to his Instagram handle to issue a stern warning to all motivational speakers to completely avoid him.

He indicated that he would be coming for them this year as they have misled so many people with their words.

READ ALSO – Paul Okoye Shows Off Vocal Talent In Preparation For Concert In Mauritius (Video)

Sharing on his status he said: “I started my business with two cups of garri. Now I have 7 mansions in banana island. Dear Motivational speakers, please avoid me this 2020. Thanks.”

See Post Here: