PDP: Presidency Mounting Pressure On S’Court To Deliver Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa In APC’s Favour

Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the presidency of mounting pressure on the supreme court to rule in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in its appeals challenging Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa and Benue governorship elections.

The said states were won by the PDP in the March 9 gubernatorial election and the Supreme Court is expected to deliver judgment on APC’s appeals challenging PDP’s victories in the states.

Speaking at the 87th PDP national executive council meeting (NEC) in Abuja, Secondus called on Supreme Court judges not to repeat their judgement in Imo state.

Secondus had described the apex court ruling that sacked PDP’s Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to return Hope Uzodinma, candidate of the APC, who came a distant fourth in the election as fraudulent.

Read Also: Imo Guber: Reverse Judgement On Imo Guber, Step Down As CJN, PDP To Tanko

“The ruling APC and the Federal Government, combining effectively with the Independent National Electoral Commission and some security agencies including military, took the electoral manipulation to the next level,” Secondus said.

“The National Working Committee has credible intelligence that the Presidency and the APC leadership are still arm-twisting the judiciary to ensure that they deliver to them Sokoto, Benue, Bauchi and Adamawa while keeping Kano, which we clearly won.

“We have demanded the seven justices that participated in the Imo judicial fraud recuse themselves from the remaining cases involving the PDP.”

Secondus accused the presidency of abandoning its duties to “take up issues” with the PDP.

“We know that the APC and President Buhari have taken our civility for weakness and inability to act,” he said.

“The Presidency has even abandoned governance amidst the myriads of challenges facing the land and prefers to take issue with us as main opposition party, a deliberate policy to divert attention from their inept leadership.”