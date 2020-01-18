Politics

PDP: Presidency Mounting Pressure On S’Court To Deliver Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa In APC’s Favour

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Fani-Kayode Warns Miyetti Allah Over Comment On Amotekun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned the Miyetti Allah group over its continued pronouncements on the establishment...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

PDP: Presidency Mounting Pressure On S’Court To Deliver Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa In APC’s Favour

  Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the presidency of mounting pressure on the...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Amotekun, Deliberate Plot Against Fulani: Miyetti Allah

  The Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore says the regional southwest security outfit, Amotekun is a plot against the Fulan, and...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

‘Armed’ Chicken Kills Man In A Cockfight In India

A 55-year-old man has lost his life during a cockfight in India. According to reports, the man died after a...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Minister Arrested Over Night Club Shooting Incident

Babu Owino, an Embakasi East Member of Parliament has been arrested by police over the shooting incident that took...
Read more
Verity Awala

 

Uche Secondus
Uche Secondus

Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the presidency of mounting pressure on the supreme court to rule in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in its appeals challenging Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa and Benue governorship elections.

The said states were won by the PDP in the March 9 gubernatorial election and the Supreme Court is expected to deliver judgment on APC’s appeals challenging PDP’s victories in the states.

Speaking at the 87th PDP national executive council meeting (NEC) in Abuja, Secondus called on Supreme Court judges not to repeat their judgement in Imo state.

Secondus had described the apex court ruling that sacked PDP’s Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to return Hope Uzodinma, candidate of the APC, who came a distant fourth in the election as fraudulent.

Read Also: Imo Guber: Reverse Judgement On Imo Guber, Step Down As CJN, PDP To Tanko

“The ruling APC and the Federal Government, combining effectively with the Independent National Electoral Commission and some security agencies including military, took the electoral manipulation to the next level,” Secondus said.

“The National Working Committee has credible intelligence that the Presidency and the APC leadership are still arm-twisting the judiciary to ensure that they deliver to them Sokoto, Benue, Bauchi and Adamawa while keeping Kano, which we clearly won.

“We have demanded the seven justices that participated in the Imo judicial fraud recuse themselves from the remaining cases involving the PDP.”

Secondus accused the presidency of abandoning its duties to “take up issues” with the PDP.

“We know that the APC and President Buhari have taken our civility for weakness and inability to act,” he said.

“The Presidency has even abandoned governance amidst the myriads of challenges facing the land and prefers to take issue with us as main opposition party, a deliberate policy to divert attention from their inept leadership.”

Previous articleSinger, Timaya Shares Adorable Moment With His Son (Video)
Next articleFani-Kayode Warns Miyetti Allah Over Comment On Amotekun
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Imo: PDP’s Statement Designed To Undermine Peace, Stability Of Nigeria – Oshiomhole

Politics Valerie Oke - 0
    Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has faulted the statement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made against the judiciary...
Read more

I Hope I Can Handover To My Successor Quietly: Buhari

Politics Valerie Oke - 0
President Muhammadu Buhari says it is his hope the hands over peacefully to whoever succeeds him. Buhari who spoke at a dinner with members of...
Read more

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th January 2020

Politics Verity Awala - 0
  Southwest Governors Turning Amotekun Into A Christian Militia: MURIC Ishaq Akintola, director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has accused southwest governors of turning Amotekun...
Read more

Ifeanyi Ubah Reacts As Court Sacks Him As Senator

Politics Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra South) has reacted to his sack by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday for certificate forgery. Recall that...
Read more
- Advertisement -