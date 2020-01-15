PDP Reacts As Supreme Court Declares Hope Uzodinma Imo State Governor

by Eyitemi Majeed
The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement which ousted Emeka Ihedioa as Imo state governor and declared the All Progressive Congress(APC) candidate, Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of the state.

Speaking via its verified Twitter handle, PDP pointed out that it does not understand why Uzodinma who came 4th during the gubernatorial poll was declared the winner by the apex court.

The Party wrote:

“The Party finds it difficult to understand how Senator Hope Uzodinma/APC, who came 4th in the March 9, 2019 governorship election, with just 96,458 votes, will suddenly, by the token of the judgment of the Supreme Court, defeat Gov Emeka Ihedioha/PDP that scored 276,404 votes.”

