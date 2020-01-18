PDP: We Will Not Allow Judiciary Become Departments Of APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is ready to explore all constitutional means to ensure that government respects the rule of law and desist from influencing the judiciary, INEC and our security agencies.

The opposition party said this after its Friday 87th emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, attended by PDP leaders present, including Governors Umar Fintiri (Adamawa), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke with newsmen at the end of the meeting said the party is aggrieved by the destruction of democratic institutions and values, constant abuse of the rule of law.

Read Also: PDP: Presidency Mounting Pressure On S’Court To Deliver Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa In APC’s Favour

He said, “We assure Nigerians that the PDP through all available constitutional means including civil disobedience will insist that this government respects the rule of law and desist from influencing the judiciary, INEC and our security agencies. ”

“We will not allow the judiciary, legislature, security agencies and other institutions of government and democracy to become departments of the APC. ”

“We reject the destruction of our democratic institutions and values, especially the independence of the legislature, the politicisation of the judiciary and the compromise of our security and electoral institutions .”

“We note with pains the constant abuse of the rule of law, the muzzling of the civil society and advocates of free speech as well as ordinary Nigerians. ”

“We totally condemn the utter desecration of judicial values, climaxing in the national embarrassment of the Supreme Court manufacturing votes and relating same to the APC and its candidate in the Imo governorship election, thereby robbing the people of the state of their mandate freely given to our candidate, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha,” he said.