People Spend A Lot To Look Successful On Social Media But Can’t Afford Gari In Real Life – Lydia Forson

by Temitope Alabi
Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson has taken a swipe at people who live fake lives on social media just for the clout.

According to the actress, too many people try to look like they are, in fact, successful on social media when in real life they can not afford to feed themselves.

In her words;

Social media. So many people spend money, time and energy trying to look “successful” on social media, but they can’t afford Gari… Imagine if you actually put those resources into making something of yourself. You’d rather “look” rich than be rich??”

 

