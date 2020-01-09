People Who Dislike Tacha And Nairamarley Are Depressed, Says Nollywood Actor

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tacha and Naira Marley
Reality star, Tacha and
rapper, Naira Marley

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu says anybody who dislikes BBNaija Tacha and singer Nairamarley is depressed.

He made this known via an Instagram post he sent out on Thursday, 9th January.

He wrote:

People who dislike #Tacha and @nairamarley are depressed, these two are more relevant than our fulani herdsmen politicians… 🤣🤣You dont need to be a #Titan or #Marlian to have common sense, someone just told me a particular #actress laughed at me and even insulted me for supporting these two, 🙄madam, i think your depression level is overflowing, kindly see a #doctor in sambisa clinic. ✈️I am the biggest #actor in #Nigeria because i am the only popular actor that has ever gotten @chrissyteigen attention in #Hollywood, haters are free to #Google it with their #China made #phone. 🤣If #Ghanaian people have someone #like me, so many big companies and brands would have been running after me with endorsement deals.

