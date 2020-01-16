‘Peruzzi, Davdio Are Fraud’ – GoldenBoy Entertainment Alleges

by Michael Isaac
Peruzzi
Davido Music Worldwide record label act, Peruzzi

GoldenBoy Entertainment’s boss, King Patrick has opened up on his deal going south with Peruzzi after he was signed to Davido’s record label.

Recall that a case between Peruzzi and his former record label is still going on.

Patrick hinted that he wasn’t going to wait for the court to let the world see how terrible Davido and Peruzzi are.

READ ALSO – GoldenBoy Entertainment Files Lawsuit Against Peruzzi Over Breach Of Contract

According to King Patrick, he has supported Peruzzi for as long as he can remember and all he wants is the royalties and proceeds due to him.

See Post Here:

