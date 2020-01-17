Peruzzi Is One Of The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Me – Davido

by Temitope Alabi
Davido and Peruzzi
DMW boss, Davido has reacted to a recent rant by a label boss who called him out.

Recall that a certain King Patrick took to Twitter to reveal that he was the first person to sign singer Peruzzi to his label before Davido highjacked him.

@Davido knew Peruzzi was signed to Goldenboy yet he went ahead to “Audio Sign” Peruzzi without following due process. I reached out to him, look what a so-called boss had to say in my dm. Fact: @Peruzzi_VIBES is not Signed to DMW.”

Davido has now reacted, and according to him, Peruzzi is the best thing to ever happen to him.
